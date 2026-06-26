Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 139,942 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.54% of FormFactor worth $41,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 1,127,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,208,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 55,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $424,172.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,025. This trade represents a 54.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,828 shares of company stock worth $6,306,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

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FormFactor Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 1.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $159.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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