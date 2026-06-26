Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $54.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,447 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 695,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $54,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $409.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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