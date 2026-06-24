Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $697.91 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 573,377 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.92% of Synopsys worth $697,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Foronjy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $461.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $481.71 and its 200-day moving average is $462.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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