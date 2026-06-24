Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,751,760 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.68% of Boston Scientific worth $631,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $109.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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