Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of DaVita worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Trading Up 1.1%

DVA stock opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $221.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. DaVita's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DaVita, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DaVita wasn't on the list.

While DaVita currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here