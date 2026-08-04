Asset Management Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Asset Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 11.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MU stock opened at $829.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.46 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $978.49 and its 200 day moving average is $645.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish after Micron’s recent earnings beat, citing sharply higher revenue and earnings, strong AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory, and long-term customer contracts reportedly worth more than $100 billion. Some estimates suggest Micron could use its projected free cash flow for substantial share repurchases, potentially retiring 8% to 19% of its outstanding shares over two years. Micron: The Math Makes No Sense (Rating Upgrade)

Analysts remain bullish after Micron’s recent earnings beat, citing sharply higher revenue and earnings, strong AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory, and long-term customer contracts reportedly worth more than $100 billion. Some estimates suggest Micron could use its projected free cash flow for substantial share repurchases, potentially retiring 8% to 19% of its outstanding shares over two years. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentators describe MU as attractively valued following its selloff, while Citi analyst Atif Malik reportedly expects the stock to reach a new record high within 12 months. Jim Cramer also identified Micron as his top memory-stock pick, supporting investor sentiment. Wall Street sets Micron stock price for the next 12 months

Several market commentators describe MU as attractively valued following its selloff, while Citi analyst Atif Malik reportedly expects the stock to reach a new record high within 12 months. Jim Cramer also identified Micron as his top memory-stock pick, supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The broader semiconductor and AI trade is undergoing a pullback after a powerful rally. Analysts generally view Micron’s long-term AI demand outlook as intact, but investors are taking profits and reassessing whether elevated memory prices and AI infrastructure spending can continue. Micron Technology Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

The broader semiconductor and AI trade is undergoing a pullback after a powerful rally. Analysts generally view Micron’s long-term AI demand outlook as intact, but investors are taking profits and reassessing whether elevated memory prices and AI infrastructure spending can continue. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns intensified after reports that CXMT is considering a second Beijing DRAM plant. A capacity expansion could eventually increase global supply, pressure memory prices, and threaten Micron’s share in standard DRAM products, although the competitive impact may remain several years away. Micron Stock Falls as Chinese Memory Threat Intensifies

Investor concerns intensified after reports that CXMT is considering a second Beijing DRAM plant. A capacity expansion could eventually increase global supply, pressure memory prices, and threaten Micron’s share in standard DRAM products, although the competitive impact may remain several years away. Negative Sentiment: Technical weakness and a decline of roughly one-third from Micron’s 52-week high have added to selling pressure. Investors also remain concerned that historically cyclical memory markets could reverse if high prices curb AI customers’ usage or if the broader AI spending boom slows. What's Wrong With Micron Technology Stock?

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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