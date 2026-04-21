Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 37,825 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,067 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Visa worth $330,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day moving average is $328.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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