Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,280 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,422 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Transdigm Group worth $46,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,609,656. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,390 shares of company stock valued at $104,380,338. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,265.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,246.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,303.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,567.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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