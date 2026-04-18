Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,994 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,557 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $113,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $598.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $469.21 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $479.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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