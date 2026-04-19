Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,440 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MRSH opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $164.89 and a one year high of $235.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is 45.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSH. Evercore lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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