Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,768 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 32,758 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company's stock worth $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company's stock worth $204,296,000 after purchasing an additional 797,461 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $156,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company's stock worth $619,127,000 after purchasing an additional 638,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,645,878.79. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,470. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.04 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.04.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report).

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