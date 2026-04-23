Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,030 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $50,290,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $228.17 on Thursday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.03 and a fifty-two week high of $237.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business's revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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