Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.03 Million Stake in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,605 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 20.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,753.50. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Fortive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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