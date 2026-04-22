Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.73 Million Stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,630 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,660 shares of the company's stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $121,803,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $3,414,000. Finally, Munro Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 1,354,543 shares of the company's stock worth $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 289,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FWONK opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.53. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $109.36.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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