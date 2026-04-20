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Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.50 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Datadog logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Asset Management One increased its stake in Datadog by 6.5% in Q4 to 134,166 shares, valued at about $18.5 million.
  • Significant insider selling has occurred recently: the CTO and CRO sold shares in March and insiders have sold 523,833 shares worth $63.58 million in the past 90 days, leaving insiders with 6.67% ownership.
  • Positive fundamentals and analyst view: Datadog beat recent quarterly EPS and revenue (revenue +29.2%), guided FY2026 EPS to $2.08–$2.16, and holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $179.95 (38 Buys, 3 Holds, 2 Sells).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,166 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company's stock worth $610,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,518,000 after purchasing an additional 840,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $2,806,434.40. Following the transaction, the executive owned 238,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,960,101.12. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $126.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.42, a PEG ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Thirty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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