Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $195.33 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531,338 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 250,421 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $195,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 53,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 85,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: BAC reported a “monster” quarter with revenue up ~7% and adjusted EPS $1.11, above consensus, driven by broad-based growth and strong capital markets performance — the core reason investors bid the stock up. Bank of America Posts Monster Quarter

Q1 results beat expectations: BAC reported a “monster” quarter with revenue up ~7% and adjusted EPS $1.11, above consensus, driven by broad-based growth and strong capital markets performance — the core reason investors bid the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets/ratings after the beat (Goldman, Jefferies, Evercore, Argus, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, HSBC, RBC and others), lifting sentiment and providing technical catalyst for further buying. Goldman Sachs raises price target

Multiple analysts raised price targets/ratings after the beat (Goldman, Jefferies, Evercore, Argus, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, HSBC, RBC and others), lifting sentiment and providing technical catalyst for further buying. Positive Sentiment: KBW reiterated/initiated a Buy (outperform) on BAC, adding institutional endorsement that can attract fund flows. KBW Buy on BAC

KBW reiterated/initiated a Buy (outperform) on BAC, adding institutional endorsement that can attract fund flows. Positive Sentiment: Strategic win: Bank of America rolled out an AI tool for its ~18,000 financial advisors — a sign management is investing in scalable, fee‑generating capabilities that can improve retention and cross‑sell over time. AI tool for advisers

Strategic win: Bank of America rolled out an AI tool for its ~18,000 financial advisors — a sign management is investing in scalable, fee‑generating capabilities that can improve retention and cross‑sell over time. Neutral Sentiment: Capital/ liability management: BAC announced the redemption of €1.5B of senior notes due 2027 (to be redeemed May 4) — shows active maturity management but will use capital; impact depends on funding and rates. Redemption of senior notes

Capital/ liability management: BAC announced the redemption of €1.5B of senior notes due 2027 (to be redeemed May 4) — shows active maturity management but will use capital; impact depends on funding and rates. Neutral Sentiment: Preferred dividends declared for multiple series with upcoming record/payment dates — routine corporate action that matters to preferred holders but is not a surprise for common equity investors. Preferred dividends declared

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore upped their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a market cap of $385.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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