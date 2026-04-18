Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $209.74 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,250 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $209,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3%

ABBV stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.54 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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