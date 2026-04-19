Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $33.75 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,423 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $33,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $502.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

MSI stock opened at $441.44 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $453.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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