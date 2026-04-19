Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $37.59 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,091 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,832 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $37,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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