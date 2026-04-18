Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $84.01 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,257 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 26,444 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $84,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 827 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $429,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,976,739.60. This trade represents a 17.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 218,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $54.00 price objective on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Verizon Communications from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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