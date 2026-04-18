Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $95.88 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 62,482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $95,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $14,737,557,000 after acquiring an additional 820,730 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,266,066,000 after acquiring an additional 630,574 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after acquiring an additional 392,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average of $152.58. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here