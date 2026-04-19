Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $30,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in American Electric Power by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $4,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $137.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 56.72%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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