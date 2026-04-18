Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,995 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 105,902 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $82,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More.

News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More.

Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More.

Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan—another insider sale that investors will note when weighing near‑term flows. Read More.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,729 shares of company stock worth $45,399,474. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ANET opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $165.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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