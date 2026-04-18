Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,415 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Adobe by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 105,329 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 100,318 shares of the software company's stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,558 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,719 shares of the software company's stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the software company's stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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