Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock worth $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,700,000.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong top-line growth supports bullish thesis: CoreWeave reported calendar-quarter revenue that grew roughly 110% year-over-year, underpinning investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and helping momentum in the stock. (Background)

Strong top-line growth supports bullish thesis: CoreWeave reported calendar-quarter revenue that grew roughly 110% year-over-year, underpinning investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and helping momentum in the stock. (Background) Neutral Sentiment: Company is planning large debt and capital raises — market is treating the funding as growth-capital for expansion even though it increases leverage; that ambiguity can drive volatility and explain why shares are up despite added debt. CoreWeave Is Issuing Billions in Debt but Shares Are Up 64%. What’s Going on With CRWV Stock?

Company is planning large debt and capital raises — market is treating the funding as growth-capital for expansion even though it increases leverage; that ambiguity can drive volatility and explain why shares are up despite added debt. Negative Sentiment: Multiple large insider and major-holder sales were disclosed this week — Magnetar Financial reported a >50% cut in its position after selling ~323k and ~320k shares on Apr 20–21 (SEC filing). Large executive sales under Rule 10b5‑1 (including Brian M. Venturo selling 1,125,000 shares and other filings for Brannin McBee) increase supply and are typically viewed negatively even if pre‑arranged. Magnetar SEC filing McBee Form 4 Venturo Form 4

Multiple large insider and major-holder sales were disclosed this week — Magnetar Financial reported a >50% cut in its position after selling ~323k and ~320k shares on Apr 20–21 (SEC filing). Large executive sales under Rule 10b5‑1 (including Brian M. Venturo selling 1,125,000 shares and other filings for Brannin McBee) increase supply and are typically viewed negatively even if pre‑arranged. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market caution ahead of upcoming earnings — some analysts (e.g., Seeking Alpha preview) flag risks around margins, cash burn and execution, which can limit upside and increase short‑term selling pressure ahead of results. CoreWeave: I'm Turning Cautious Ahead Of Earnings (Preview)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $21,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 248,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. This represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,863,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,617,654.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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