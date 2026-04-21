Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 72,703 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,205 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,703 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,567,000 after buying an additional 476,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,178 shares of the company's stock worth $205,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,336 shares of the company's stock worth $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,335 shares of the company's stock worth $179,141,000 after purchasing an additional 70,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company's stock worth $155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 713,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $143.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. This trade represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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