Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,887 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Digital Realty Trust worth $100,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.54.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.83 and a twelve month high of $204.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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