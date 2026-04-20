Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,938 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,675,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $497,538,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $431,945,000 after buying an additional 132,637 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 989,429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $345,835,000 after buying an additional 122,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 822,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,489,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Rockwell Automation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total value of $515,631.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $684,399.03. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total transaction of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,932,094. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $415.77 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $382.02 and its 200-day moving average is $385.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.06 and a twelve month high of $438.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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