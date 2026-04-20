Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,771 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $307.14 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $312.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $286.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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