Free Trial
→ Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”? (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
American International Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Asset Management One cut its AIG stake by 7.2% in Q4, selling 18,402 shares and leaving it with 235,524 shares valued at about $20.37 million.
  • Other large institutions made material moves—Vanguard now owns 68,482,752 shares (+11.6%, ~$5.38B) and Capital Research owns 28,534,448 shares (+79.6%, ~$2.24B)—and overall institutional ownership stands at 90.6%.
  • Analysts have an average rating of "Hold" on AIG with an average price target of $87.41, and several firms (Barclays, UBS, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs) recently trimmed their targets while some maintain buy ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 18,402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after buying an additional 7,117,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American International Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,203 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,111,405 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $951,230,000 after acquiring an additional 499,330 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $78.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in American International Group Right Now?

Before you consider American International Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American International Group wasn't on the list.

While American International Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines