Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 18,402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after buying an additional 7,117,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American International Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,203 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,111,405 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $951,230,000 after acquiring an additional 499,330 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $78.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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