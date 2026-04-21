Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,819 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $246,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,969 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $208,891,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 628,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $93,865,000 after acquiring an additional 545,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,914,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

KEYS opened at $335.07 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.88 and a twelve month high of $338.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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