Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,832 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $178,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 483,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 37,626 shares of the company's stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company's stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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