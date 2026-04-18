Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,956 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,204 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $83,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.47.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna cut Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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