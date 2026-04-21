Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,427 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,526 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $477.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $494.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $22,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,593 shares in the company, valued at $154,452,113.64. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O'brien sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,284,000 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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