Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 25,970 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Stag Industrial worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,539,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,261,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,950,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $143,339,000 after buying an additional 162,887 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,911,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,038,000 after buying an additional 377,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,831,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $99,927,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $77,174,000 after buying an additional 167,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Stag Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. iA Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $988,981.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,260.18. This trade represents a 96.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $3,671,482.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stag Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stag Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Stag Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here