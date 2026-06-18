Asset One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $17.47 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,138 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $17,473,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Asset One Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Article Title

NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Article Title

Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Article Title

Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Negative Sentiment: There were also repeated headlines about NVIDIA being “under pressure” and lagging some semiconductor peers, reflecting investor concern that the stock may be pausing after a huge run and facing valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,300,457 shares of company stock valued at $274,041,153 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.68 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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