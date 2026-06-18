Asset One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,644 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $2,391,274.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,213,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $518,923,082.96. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $940.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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