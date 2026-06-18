Asset One Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,818 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of SPGI opened at $417.85 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day moving average is $457.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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