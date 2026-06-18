Asset One Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,721 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NXPI opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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