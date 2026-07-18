Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,903 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,868 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $31,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $492,588,000 after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,001,247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $442,733,000 after acquiring an additional 170,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after buying an additional 932,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $160.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.70.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day moving average is $149.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $225.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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