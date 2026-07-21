Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,404 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sanmina worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $251,590,000 after acquiring an additional 933,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $101,751,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,173 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $97,571,000 after buying an additional 483,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $64,308,000 after buying an additional 359,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $53,430,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,209.77. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $288.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.24.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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