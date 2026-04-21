Assetmark Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,797 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company's stock worth $866,672,000 after buying an additional 22,737,979 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,344,317 shares of the company's stock worth $321,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015,722 shares of the company's stock worth $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,111,558 shares of the company's stock worth $385,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,077,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is currently 169.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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