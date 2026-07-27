Assetmark Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,925,525 shares of the company's stock worth $2,275,728,000 after buying an additional 3,293,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $511,151,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $284,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 657.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,637 shares of the company's stock worth $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 817,301 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,505,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,151,808,000 after acquiring an additional 664,202 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $351.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $295.11 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day moving average is $286.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $240.61 and a 12-month high of $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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