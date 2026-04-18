Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,305 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock worth $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,907,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 103.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,192,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,080.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,841 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,765,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,482 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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