Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 70,960 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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