Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. HSBC lowered Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Up 1.9%

SNPS opened at $449.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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