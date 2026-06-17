Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $3.04 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $371.10 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $360.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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