Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Acquired by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Astera Labs worth $54,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.88. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $398.13. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.97, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $3,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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