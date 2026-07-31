Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880,830 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 823,477 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.10% of Astera Labs worth $206,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $18,708,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Revere Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at $786,465,269.28. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $299.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 202.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $359.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.21. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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