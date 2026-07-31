Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,270 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,284 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Astera Labs worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 54.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total transaction of $60,543,877.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Up 20.0%

Shares of ALAB opened at $299.69 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $359.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.00.

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About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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